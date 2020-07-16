Heavy showers in Mumbai, more rains likely: IMD

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight with some parts receiving extremely heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
Areas like Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and 6.30 a.m. on Thursday, IMD Mumbais Deputy Director General K.S. Hosalikar said. Heavy rainfall is likely in the city on Thursday, he said.
According to the IMD, the Santacruz weather bureau, representative of Mumbais suburbs, reported 191.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 156.4 mm rainfall in the same time span.
Rains in Mumbai throughout the night, leading to extremely heavy falls at isolated places, Hosalikar tweeted. “Heavy showers are likely in Mumbai on Thursday,” the official added.
Rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period
- Harnai weather station in coastal Ratnagiri - 127.2 mm
- Ratnagiri observatory - 97.5 mm
- Nanded - 96.4 mm
- Osmanabad districts in Marathwada region - 25.8 mm
- Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station - 58.8 mm
- Jalgaon district in North Maharashtra - 53 mm
- Matheran - 48 mm
- Alibaug - 41.6 mm
- Solapur - 35 mm
- Dahanu observatory in Palghar district - 21.1 mm
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath