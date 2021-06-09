Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai

Mumbai

09 June 2021 10:03 IST

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue throughout Wednesday at isolated places in the city, says forecast.

Mumbai continues to get heavy rainfall since June 8 night and the civic body has issued a forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue throughout Wednesday at isolated places in the city.

As per the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, rain received from June 8 to June 9 (8 a.m. to 8 a.m.) at Mumbai City is 48.49 mm while the eastern suburbs received 66.99 mm of rainfall and western suburbs 48.78 mm.

The weather forecast at 8 a.m. for June 9 said that the city and suburbs would continue getting moderate rain and thundershowers.

The heavy rainfall may lead to water-logging in Mumbai as high tide (4.16 m) is expected at 11.43 a.m.

The tide schedule for the next 24 hours is as follows,

Low tide at 5.36 p.m. (1.99 m) , high tide at 11.23 p.m. (3.62 m) and low tide (June 10) 5. 23 a.m. (0.74 m).