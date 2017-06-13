Heavy rain causes diversion of 16 flights

Mumbai: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday evening led to flight disruptions at Mumbai Airport, with 16 flights being diverted between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
As visibility dropped, aircraft, both domestic and international, were diverted to Ahmedabad and Delhi. “While 13 flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, three were sent to Vadodara and one to Delhi,” said a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson.
Airport officials said the Airbus 380 of Singapore Airlines was diverted to Delhi, while a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt was diverted to Ahmedabad.
Jet Airways in a message to passengers said, “Due to poor weather and air traffic control, arrivals and departures at Mumbai Airport are delayed up to 60 minutes.” The rain also gave rise to some issues with the runway localiser, which helps align aircraft with the runway.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor