Heavy rain causes diversion of 16 flights

Mumbai: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday evening led to flight disruptions at Mumbai Airport, with 16 flights being diverted between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

As visibility dropped, aircraft, both domestic and international, were diverted to Ahmedabad and Delhi. “While 13 flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, three were sent to Vadodara and one to Delhi,” said a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson.

Airport officials said the Airbus 380 of Singapore Airlines was diverted to Delhi, while a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt was diverted to Ahmedabad.

Jet Airways in a message to passengers said, “Due to poor weather and air traffic control, arrivals and departures at Mumbai Airport are delayed up to 60 minutes.” The rain also gave rise to some issues with the runway localiser, which helps align aircraft with the runway.