Heavy rain affects life in Mumbai

09 June 2021 10:03 IST

Met Department announces onset of southwest monsoon in Maharashtra.

Rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday leading to water-logging and disruptions in suburban local train services, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the onset of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra.

As predicted by the IMD last week, heavy to very heavy rainfall began in all parts of Mumbai. The Regional Meteorological centre has predicted similar weather for the next five days in the coastal part of Maharashtra.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai received 181.01 mm rainfall in 12 hours from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the data, the city area received 137.82 mm rainfall while western and eastern suburbs received 190.78 mm and 214.44 mm rainfall respectively. A total of six instances of wall collapse were recorded but no injuries were reported.

Central Railway suspended its suburban local train traffic on the main line of CSTM to Thane at 9.55 a.m. on Wednesday due to inundation in Kurla and other areas. Similarly, train traffic was suspended on the CSTM-Mankhurd harbour line after the water level rose above four inches due to high rainfall and high tide.

The Railway said that it was working in coordination with BMC to control the situation. “High tide at 11.43 a.m. combined with high rainfall had led to flooding in the city and on railway tracks. All railway pumps at Chunabhatti, Sion and Kurla are working to pump out the water from tracks,” said the statement from Central Railway. It also had to reschedule several long journey trains due to flooding of tracks.

The rainfall intensity reduced after 6 p.m., but the IMD has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the next five days.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the disaster control room of the BMC on Wednesday, to check on the flood mitigation efforts.