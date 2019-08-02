Lucky the puppy gets over ₹6 lakh in donations after getting beaten up

More than ₹6 lakh have been collected as contributions for the stray pup who was allegedly beaten up by two security guards in Worli last week, with people from across the country opening up their hearts and purses. The activists who are working for the pup’s welfare are now planning to return the money to the donors, as it is way more than the amount needed for his treatment.

The pup, who has been named Lucky, was seeking shelter from the rain inside the compound of Turf View Building in Worli, when the incident occurred.

While the police arrested the duo, Lucky was admitted to the Crown veterinary hospital in Mahalaxmi and the Bombay Animal Rights (BAR) sought donations online as well as in person for his treatment.

“We received around ₹6 lakh in donations through the web page that we had set up. A few donors even came directly to the hospital and paid Lucky’s treatment bills. Right now, only a payment of ₹1,600 is pending and hence we want to refund all the money which was collected online for this cause,” Jayesh Shah from Help Animals and Birds Association (HABA) said. The money was being collected through them as BAR is not a registered NGO.

While Lucky is showing definite signs of improvement, he still suffers from minor passive seizures. The doctors were supposed to run CT scans on Wednesday but the idea was dropped as there was some risk involved.

‘Positive signs’

“Neurologists said he might have a skull fracture and internal nerve damage in the head. He passed his first stool on Wednesday and is passing normal urine, which are good signs,” Vijay Mohanani, the founder of BAR, said.

Meanwhile, a petition started online to increase the penalty for cruelty to animals has received three lakh signatures so far.

Over 500 citizens and animal lovers also held a protest outside Turf View Building on Tuesday evening. Protesters raised the slogans like ‘Justice for Lucky’ and ‘Don’t be cruel to animals’ to show their support for the pup and raise awareness about animal cruelty.