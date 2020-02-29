Heart of democracy lies in dissent, discussion, deliberation: ex-judge

“An atmosphere of fear has been created but you can still be critical of the government. You can gather and talk about it; the act itself is not punishable despite several penal provisions,” S.C. Dharmadhikari, retired judge of the Bombay High Court, said on Friday.

Speaking at the fifth Dr. TK Tope’s memorial lecture, Free Speech and Sedition, Mr. Dharmadhikari said, “Even if we have elected a government that is in majority, the heart of democracy lies in dissent, discussion and deliberation.”

“The essence of democracy is that the government in power needs to work for those who voted for it, voted against it, and those who chose none of the above,” he told law students.

Mr. Dharmadhikari, who demitted office on February 14, said, “Students need not fear; students of law need not fear at all. So long as you protest by lawful means you have nothing to fear. You can be critical of the government. That is not an offence. But your freedom of speech should not amount to incitement of hatred. Law strikes and aims to protect harmony.” He also said, “There cannot be unreasonable restriction of freedom of speech because the Constitution empowers individuals.”

He referred to the case of a cartoonist, Aseem Trivedi, who was arrested on September 8, 2012, on sedition charge. He read out what then Division Bench of the Bombay High Court had ruled on October 16, 2015: “A citizen has a right to say or write whatever he likes about the government, or its measures, by way of criticism or comment, so long as he does not incite people to commit violence against the government established by law or with the intention of creating public disorder. Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code aims at rendering penal only such activities as would be intended or have a tendency, to create disorder or disturbance of public peace by resort to violence.”

He also said at that time the Maharashtra government had issued certain guidelines to be followed by the police while invoking Section 124A of the IPC. “The guidelines assured that the section will not be used to curb freedom of speech and expression.”

Mr. Dharmadhikari highlighted Section 196 (1) (prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It says, “No court shall take cognisance of offences punishable under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC without the sanction of the Central or State government.”

The 60-year-old said a judge cannot commit an error in convicting a person under sedition. “There has to be material to frame a charge against the accused. Evidence has to be brought in front of him, which stands the test of cross-examination in the trial followed by a verdict.”