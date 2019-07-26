Health department on alert with eight suspected AES deaths in State

The deaths of seven children in Chandrapur and one in Gadchiroli, suspected to be due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), have become a cause for concern for the Maharashtra Health Department. A team of health officials and scientists from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is investigating the deaths.

AES is caused by an inflammation of the brain due to an infection. The syndrome caught national attention after more than 150 children died of it in Bihar in the last few months. “The NIV and the State team are in the process of preparing their reports,” State epidemiologist Dr. Pradeep Awate said. The deaths were reported in the last week of June and first week of July. “The deceased were all under the age of 15.”

While AES can be caused by different viruses, bacteria and parasites, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Chandipura virus are among its known causes. JE is transmitted by mosquitoes while Chandipura is commonly transmitted by sand flies. At times, AES can also be triggered by dengue, Nipah, Zika and even rabies. When the cause remains unidentified, the cases are simply classified as AES. According to Dr. Awate, the teams are still awaiting reports of whether the deaths were due to JE, Chandipura virus or unknown causes of AES.

Malnutrition, lack of healthcare facilities and delay in treatment play an important role in mortality due to AES. Experts say that if treatment is started within 24 hours, deaths can be avoided. The classic symptoms of AES include fever with a change in mental status like confusion, disorientation and inability to talk.

Maharashtra has recorded one death due to JE this year, in Gondia. The number of AES cases in the State has gone up from 30 in 2017 to 60 in 2018. So far this year, 71 AES cases have been reported in the State, of which seven were confirmed as JE