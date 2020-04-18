HDIL’s Rakesh Wadhawan denied bail

A special PMLA court on Friday refused to grant interim bail on health grounds to Rakesh Wadhawan, founder-promoter of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and key accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank fraud case. The court observed that Mr. Wadhawan had failed to prove he was unsafe in the jail.

Mr. Wadhawan, and his son Sarang, had approached the court for interim bail on health grounds and claimed that they were unsafe in jail amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Enforcement Directorate objected to their bail stating that sufficient medical facility was available in prison.

While lawyers for the Wadhawans did not press for Mr. Sarang’s bail, they stated that a report from the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail in Lower Parel had put Mr. Rakesh under the category of high-risk patient as he suffered from cardiac and pulmonary ailments.

The defence lawyers also pointed out that he had to be admitted to JJ Hospital in February for a medical emergency. However, the plea was opposed by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and ED lawyer Sunil Gonsalves on the ground that the prison had adequate medical facilities and that Mr. Wadhawan had been discharged after proper treatment in February.

The court after hearing both sides observed that Mr. Wadhawan had failed to bring out any urgency for him to be released on bail, and added that his regular bail plea was pending. The court noted that there was nothing to suggest that he was unsafe in jail.