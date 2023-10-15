ADVERTISEMENT

HC's Nagpur bench receives bomb threat letter demanding favourable verdict in property tax case

October 15, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Nagpur

The Nagpur bench received the letter on October 11, and it stated that a bomb attack would be carried out on two judges if they delivered an unfavourable verdict on a plea filed by one Prabhakar Kale challenging a hike in property tax by the Warud Nagar Parishad in Amravati, he said

PTI

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court received a letter threatening a bomb attack on two judges if they delivered an unfavourable verdict in a property tax case, police said on Sunday.

The Nagpur police have initiated a probe into the matter, an official said.

The Nagpur bench received the letter on October 11, and it stated that a bomb attack would be carried out on two judges if they delivered an unfavourable verdict on a plea filed by one Prabhakar Kale challenging a hike in property tax by the Warud Nagar Parishad in Amravati, he said.

The letter was sent in Kale’s name, and the court administration immediately reported the matter to the police, the official said.

The Amravati rural police interrogated the petitioner, who denied any involvement in writing the threatening letter, he said.

Mr. Kale’s lawyers also corroborated his statement, suggesting that the letter may have been sent to tarnish Kale's reputation, the official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the origin of the letter and the police are examining CCTV cameras in the vicinity for crucial leads, he said.

