HC warns govt. of contempt action over water distribution

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently came down on the State government for not implementing schemes for equitable distribution of water which were to be done nearly 14 years ago, and warned of contempt of court action while giving it another chance to rectify the situation.

A Division Bench of Justices Abhay Oka and A.K. Menon was hearing a PIL by the Marathwada Janta Vikas Parishad, on the basis of which it directed the State government to implement Acts for equitable distribution of water. The court noted that the government has failed to implement these Acts for several years.

On September 23, 2016, the court had directed the State Water Board to prepare a draft Integrated State Water Plan within four months.

The court noted that there have been agitations against the release of water for the benefit of particular regions, and that there were conflicts due to the government’s failure to ensure equitable distribution of water.

Recently, an affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary (Water Resources) said the water board’s draft plan will be ready by September 15, 2017. The court said, “Time granted by the court for finalisation of the draft of the Integrated State Water Plan expired in March 2017. It is contended that tentative cost of rehabilitation is huge and therefore it is planned as per availability othe funds in the budget. It is further said that the process will be completed within two years.”

“Now the State is coming out with an excuse that funds required are huge. Thus, through this affidavit of compliance, the State government is trying to link non-compliance with the non-availability of funds.”

The court gave the State government another chance to file an application for extension of time before considering action under the Contempt of Courts Act.