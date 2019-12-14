HC verdict on Metro 4 tree-cutting on Dec. 17

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it will pronounce the judgment on the felling of trees for the Metro 4 project on December 17.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Thane Nagrik Pratishtan and local resident Rohit Joshi challenging a notification passed on June 30, 2018, and issued by the State on January 2, 2019. The petition has also challenged the decision of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to construct the Metro 4 line on elevated corridors instead of an underground line.

The PIL mentions that no environmental clearance has been obtained even though it is mandatory under the Environment Impact Assessment notification of 2006.

Metro 4 runs from Wadala to Kasarvadavali and is a 32.32-km-long elevated corridor with 32 stations. It runs on the Eastern Express Highway, enters the L.B.S. Marg and again joins the Eastern Express Highway at Thane.

As per the detailed project report dated May 2016, 11 Metro stations are planned on roads with a width of less than 20 metres.

In the previous hearing, the Bench had said, “Given the rise in urban population, how is it possible for people to commute by being solely dependent on local trains. While they look for livelihood, how will they travel?”

On November 25 last year, another Division Bench of the HC had vacated the stay granted on the felling of trees on September 20. Mr. Joshi challenged it in the Supreme Court, which continued the stay and directed the HC to decide the matter.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court said it will pass a judgment on the issue on December 17.