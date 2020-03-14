HC urges people to avoid visiting court

Mumbai

14 March 2020 01:44 IST

A day after the Bombay Bar Association urged the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Registrar General of the court on Friday issued a circular spelling out precautionary measures.

The circular says, “All litigants, public and advocates in Maharashtra are informed that they should avoid visiting the court complexes unless necessary.” The five-page notice uploaded to the HC website also mentions a general advisory in English and Hindi.

Talking to The Hindu, former Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Pradeep Nandrajog, called the circular a panic call and said, “This will affect the number of cases being disposed of every day. If someone is expected to be in court and is not present, he shall be exempted and not charged with contempt.”

Advertising

Advertising

However, senior advocate Amit Desai said it is a call for caution. “This circular is precautionary in nature as courts are also public spaces, which are quite crowded so people will avoid being unless necessary.”