HC to work only for two hours on two days next week

The Bombay High Court on Thursday restricted all hearings to “extremely urgent” matters and decided to work only for two hours on two days next week as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A Division Bench will hear civil and criminal matters on March 23 and 26. Two single judges will hear civil matters and four single judges will hear criminal matters. All the Benches will be working from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

The Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and the Goa High Court will also work for two days, for two hours each, and will take up only extremely urgent matters.

The circular issued on Thursday says the courts shall not take up any judicial work on March 24 and 27. March 25 is a court holiday for Gudhipadwa.

Filing of new matters will continue as usual. For circulation of “extremely urgent” matters, an email will have to be sent to rgjudl-bhc@nic.in and rgjud2-bhc@nic.in. Oral mentioning of matters is also permitted. If it is allowed then matters will be listed on the board.