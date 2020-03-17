HC to remain open only for 2 hours

17 March 2020 01:30 IST

Securities Appellate Tribunal allows staff to report for work at 11 a.m. to avoid rush hour

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued a notification directing courts to limit their working hours as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The circular issued by acting Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari directed its three Benches and the High Court of Bombay at Goa to function from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., lower courts to work not more than three hours, the office of registry to be open from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m, and closure of canteens. The move is expected reduce the strength of working staff to 50%.

The two-page circular states, “The Principal District Judge or the Principal Judges shall decide the timing of court functioning. The idea being to avoid congestion. However, they shall endeavour that the court working hours are not more than three hours in a day and the working hours of the office are not more than four hours. They shall also take steps for reducing the attendance of the staff members by about 50% and utilise the staff alternatively.”

New timings

The circular said all subordinate courts in the State shall take up only urgent matters such as bail applications, anticipatory bail applications, applications for urgent order of injunctions, remand orders, and statements under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The Family Court in Bandra also issued a circular that it will only function from 11.45 a.m. to 2.45 p.m. and the registry and other departments will be open from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. from Tuesday. The advisory issued by Principal Judge Manoj Sharma said bar rooms and other allied offices of courts should avoid crowding and remain closed after working hours.

Only urgent matters

Meanwhile, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has decided to hear only urgent matters while not allowing persons other than advocates and authorised representatives of the litigants into the courtroom. The tribunal, which is the appellate body for hearing appeals filed against orders by the capital market regulator, pension regulator and the insurance watchdog, implemented a list of preventive measures. As per the office order, the measures will be in force till March 27.

“In order to ensure that the courtroom is not overcrowded, no person, except advocates, CAs, and authorised representative and one representative of the litigant shall ordinarily be permitted in the court room,” stated the order. “Any person showing symptoms of fever, runny nose, coughing will not be allowed to enter the premises of the Tribunal and are advised not to visit the Tribunal,” it added.

Further, the SAT has also allowed its staff to report for work at 11 a.m. instead of the mandated time of 9.30 a.m. to avoid travelling in trains and buses during peak hours. The tribunal will also function only between 11.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

If advocates want to get their matters adjourned, the tribunal has said such requests can be sent by email and personal presence will not be required.