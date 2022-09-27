HC to IT dept: No coercive action against Anil Ambani till Nov. 17

The case pertains to alleged tax evasion of ₹420 crore

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 27, 2022 01:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Ambani. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

In a huge relief to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Income Tax department to not take coercive action against him in a case under the Black Money Act.

A Division Bench of Justices S.V. Gangapurwala and R.N. Laddha granted protection to Mr. Ambani till November 17 in an alleged tax evasion of ₹420 crore.

The Bench also stayed a prosecution notice issued by the Department to Mr. Ambani in August for wilful evasion and intentionally not disclosing the amounts in his two Swiss bank accounts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Rafique Dada appearing for Mr. Ambani pointed out that his client cannot be booked under the Black Money Act as it was enforced in the year 2015 and the transactions mentioned by IT department are from the years 2006 and 2012. Therefore no retrospective prosecution can take place in this case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court however refrained from commenting on the retrospective aspect and said that issue was pending before various High Courts, including the Bombay High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app