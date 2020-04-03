HC to hear urgent cases via videoconference

To ensure social distancing to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notification saying that only extremely urgent matters will be heard through videoconferencing till April 14.
The notification on the HC website reads, “Videoconferencing has been made available only in extremely urgent matters, if required formalities are fulfilled. Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari has been pleased to nominate the following judges to hear extremely urgent judicial matters through videoconferencing.”
Justice A.K. Menon will hear all civil and criminal matters from April 1-7 and Justice Gautam Patel from April 8-14, it said.
The notification has been signed by Shyam C. Chandak, prothonotary and senior master of the High Court, and judicial registrar V. R. Kachare.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.