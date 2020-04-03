HC to hear urgent cases via videoconference

To ensure social distancing to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notification saying that only extremely urgent matters will be heard through videoconferencing till April 14.

The notification on the HC website reads, “Videoconferencing has been made available only in extremely urgent matters, if required formalities are fulfilled. Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari has been pleased to nominate the following judges to hear extremely urgent judicial matters through videoconferencing.”

Justice A.K. Menon will hear all civil and criminal matters from April 1-7 and Justice Gautam Patel from April 8-14, it said.

The notification has been signed by Shyam C. Chandak, prothonotary and senior master of the High Court, and judicial registrar V. R. Kachare.