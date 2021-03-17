HC to hear NCB plea to cancel Showik’s bail on March 30

17 March 2021 23:27 IST

Single judge Bench will hear applications of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and six others

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeking cancellation of bails of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and six others on March 30.

The NCB through advocate Shreeram Shirsat filed the pleas in February and the matter has been adjourned three times since then. On Wednesday, it was decided that a single judge Bench of Justice P.D. Naik will hear all the applications on March 30.

The Central agency has sought for cancellation of the bail pleas of Mr. Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karen Arora, Kaizan Ebrahaim, Abel Parihar and two others.

On December 2, 2020, a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court had granted bail to Mr. Chakraborty on a personal bond of ₹50,000. The High Court on July 11 had rejected his bail and said, “The material gathered so far shows that the applicant [Showik] was not only knowing many drug dealers, but he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them. Thus, he is part of a chain of drug dealers.”