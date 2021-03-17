HC to hear NCB plea to cancel Showik’s bail on March 30

The Bombay High Court will hear the plea filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeking cancellation of bails of actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and six others on March 30.
The NCB through advocate Shreeram Shirsat filed the pleas in February and the matter has been adjourned three times since then. On Wednesday, it was decided that a single judge Bench of Justice P.D. Naik will hear all the applications on March 30.
The Central agency has sought for cancellation of the bail pleas of Mr. Chakraborty, Abbas Lakhani, Karen Arora, Kaizan Ebrahaim, Abel Parihar and two others.
On December 2, 2020, a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court had granted bail to Mr. Chakraborty on a personal bond of ₹50,000. The High Court on July 11 had rejected his bail and said, “The material gathered so far shows that the applicant [Showik] was not only knowing many drug dealers, but he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them. Thus, he is part of a chain of drug dealers.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath