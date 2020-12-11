HC: systems not sensitive to problems faced by farmers

Court dismisses plea seeking quashing of FIR against trio accused of duping farmers of ₹2.8 crore

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court said “all systems” are not sensitive to the problems farmers are facing in the country while dismissing a plea by the owners of a transport company accused of duping farmers of ₹2.8 crore.

A Division Bench of Justices T.V. Nalawade and M.G. Sewlikar was hearing the criminal application filed by the accused seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them in Jalgaon. The accused had been booked on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Saniya Kadri, a broker in agricultural produce, registered the complaint against the owners of Khandelwal Transporters on July 28, 2017. Ms. Kadri said she had signed an agreement with the accused after they approached her to hand over the banana produce collected from farmers. They claimed to have contacts with traders in different States who would give her a better price and help her earn more profit.

Ms. Kadri alleged that the accused did not make any payment for the deliveries made between May 21 and June 18, 2017. The complainant said she is now unable to pay ₹2.8 crore in dues to the farmers. However, the lawyer appearing for the accused claimed that no such agreement was inked between them and Ms. Kadri.

The court observed that it was “unfortunate that all the systems are not showing sensitivity towards the problems faced by farmers”. The court also noted that since farmers have no resources and cannot afford to get involved in litigation, traders take advantage of their plight. “This inability of farmers is used by traders to make money on the agricultural produce which farmers get after working hard. The suicides of farmers are increasing day by day as farmers are facing all kinds of problems and the present problem of cheating is an additional circumstance which is compelling the farmers to commit suicide.”

Dismissing the plea, the Bench said it is not possible to presume that the accused had no intention of duping the farmers. The court said, “The facts and circumstances show that first the atmosphere was created to lure the farmers and when the farmers started trusting, the plan was executed and payment was not made and the farmers were cheated. The record shows that the money was collected by the applicants [transport company owners], but it was not passed on to the informant [Ms. Kadri], who was expected to pass it on to the farmers. In view of all these circumstances, this court holds that, at this stage, it is not possible to presume that there was no intention to deceive at the beginning.”