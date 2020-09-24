HC suspends all hearings

Mumbai

24 September 2020 00:26 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended all hearings for the day after heavy rain caused waterlogging and commuting issues that led to acute shortage of court staff.

A notice signed by protonotary and senior master high court of original side, M.W. Chandwani, and Registrar High Court, Appellate Side, V.R. Kachare, read, “Due to the acute shortage of staff because of heavy rain on Wednesday, the Benches are unable to take up the matters on their respective boards. Judicial proceedings for the day, thus, stand suspended. Those matters on the board on Wednesday will be taken up on Thursday. A notice regarding taking up boards for Thursday will be published shortly.”

Advertising

Advertising

In extension of suspension of hearings by the HC, a notice issued on the website on Wednesday evening said that matters won’t be heard on Thursday but on Friday and Saturday.

The notice read that the Division Benches headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, Justices A. A. Sayed, K. K. Tated and R. D. Dhanuka will hear their matters listed on September 24 on September 26 instead.

The Division Benches of Justices P.B. Varale, S.J. Kathawalla, Ujjal Bhuyan, Nitin Jamdar and S.S. Jadhav will take up the matters on their respective boards on September 25 instead of September 24.