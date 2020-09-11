HC suggests issuing of passes to lawyers to travel on local trains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday suggested that the Maharashtra government issue passes to lawyers to commute to work.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Chirag Chanani and others through advocate Shyam Devani. The petition said the services rendered by advocates are essential and they should be allowed to travel by special local trains.
Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the State, said the COVID-19 situation has not improved for the resumption of normal train services. He said when trains ran normally, 10 to 12 deaths were recorded every day.
The Chief Justice said, “We have to now live with the virus. How long will this go on? It has been six months. The State government must think about issuing daily passes or some such system to permit lawyers who have physical hearings on a given day to use trains on that day to reach the High Court.”
The Bench said a pass system can be started for lawyers to commute to the High Court and if that works, authorities can implement a similar system for the lower courts. The Chief Justice said four physical courtrooms are now open, but judges have informed him that they don’t have enough matters because lawyers are not coming to court. The court said, “If physical hearings are not successful, then we will have to revert to virtual hearings. But how long can we do that? Gradually, we have to open up.”
Mr. Kumbhakoni said the State will consider the court’s suggestion of issuing passes to lawyers to travel and revert in two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath