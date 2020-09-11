HC suggests issuing of passes to lawyers to travel on local trains

State govt. to file reply in two weeks

The Bombay High Court on Thursday suggested that the Maharashtra government issue passes to lawyers to commute to work.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Chirag Chanani and others through advocate Shyam Devani. The petition said the services rendered by advocates are essential and they should be allowed to travel by special local trains.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the State, said the COVID-19 situation has not improved for the resumption of normal train services. He said when trains ran normally, 10 to 12 deaths were recorded every day.

The Chief Justice said, “We have to now live with the virus. How long will this go on? It has been six months. The State government must think about issuing daily passes or some such system to permit lawyers who have physical hearings on a given day to use trains on that day to reach the High Court.”

The Bench said a pass system can be started for lawyers to commute to the High Court and if that works, authorities can implement a similar system for the lower courts. The Chief Justice said four physical courtrooms are now open, but judges have informed him that they don’t have enough matters because lawyers are not coming to court. The court said, “If physical hearings are not successful, then we will have to revert to virtual hearings. But how long can we do that? Gradually, we have to open up.”

Mr. Kumbhakoni said the State will consider the court’s suggestion of issuing passes to lawyers to travel and revert in two weeks.