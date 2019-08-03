HC stays State action against e-cigarettes

The Bombay High Court on Friday stayed the State government’s action against e-cigarettes and said it will determine if e-cigarettes fall under the definition of drugs.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a petition filed by e-cigarette manufacturer Godfrey Philips India Ltd. and its director Sharad Aggarwal, challenging a notice issued on July 6, 2019, by the Drug Inspector (Greater Mumbai), Food and Drug Administration. The notice followed an inspection of the stock of e-cigarettes, and the FDA claimed it was banned in Maharashtra.

The petitioners said the Delhi High Court had stayed the circular issued by the State banning e-cigarettes. Senior counsel Amit Desai said the petitioners are entitled to similar relief and the stock that has been seized needs to be released.

The court directed the Centre to spell out its stand on whether e-cigarettes was a drug and hence banned.