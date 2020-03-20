HC stays all demolitions, evictions, auction of properties

Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed all municipal commissioners to issue a circular to civic officials to refrain from carrying out demolitions, evictions or auction of properties till March 31.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Katahwalla and R.I. Chagla was hearing a writ petition filed by al Fateh Cooperative Housing Society Limited in E ward. The petition said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a demolition notice to the housing society on March 16. The society had sought a stay as it had initiated regularisation proceedings.

The Bench said, “In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, courts are taking up only urgent matters between 12 noon and 2 p.m. The courts are also trying to ensure that courtrooms are not overcrowded and only those whose presence is necessary in their respective matters are allowed entry.”

The Bench then directed municipal commissioners “to consider issuing a directive not to demolish, evict and/or hold auctions of attached properties. If corporations for compelling reasons are required to do so, they shall be at liberty to move appropriate courts and obtain orders.”

The court then directed all advocates to deliver the order by hand to civic bodies and adjourned the hearing to March 31.