HC stays 62 show cause notices issued by MPCB to textile unit

08 July 2020 00:28 IST

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday stayed 62 show cause notices issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to a textile company.

A Division Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla was hearing a petition filed by Reliable Sizing Works, which is engaged in sizing of yarn used for manufacturing grey cloth. The company moved the court challenging the show cause notices issued on May 18 by the MPCB’s regional office in Nashik.

The company was given 15 days by the MPCB to submit an adequacy report of pollution control system from NEERI or IIT Bombay and also the no objection certificate issued by the city engineer of the corporation to operate in the said location.

After it failed to submit the documents, the MPCB issued the show cause notices as to why its application for consent to operate during a pandemic shall not be refused under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The advocate appearing for the MPCB said it is not possible on the part of a statutory body like the MPCB to simply allow the industrial units of the company to operate despite violation of norms.

The company argued that it was operating its industries in a non-conforming zone, and that the notices by the MPCB were illegal and arbitrary, besides being oppressive. There is no violation of any of the conditions imposed while granting consent to operate, the company said.

The HC said a prima facie view can be taken that the show cause notices have been issued without jurisdiction, and too hastily.

In its eight-page order, the Bench recorded the circular of the MPCB issued on March 1, 2016, regarding implementation of the enforcement policy.

The company informed the court that as per the MPCB’s notification on February 9, 2016, the MPCB will carry out a cumulative and comprehensive environmental impact study in appropriate cases to identify various factors responsible for causing damage to the environment through reputed institutions like IIT Bombay, NEERI, etc. to decide remedial and restoration measures.

“The MPCB has also taken effective measures with regard to ‘make-in-india initiative’ under the State of Maharashtra for expediting statutory permissions like auto renewal scheme on the basis of self-certification applicable for all category of industries, particularly for green and orange category industries. Besides, refusal of consent or revocation of consent shall be taken up only when there is continued non-compliance in spite of sufficient opportunities and extension of time granted by the MPCB,” the company said.

The HC stayed the show cause notices and directed the MPCB to not take any coercive steps against the company.