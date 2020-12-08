HC sets aside order rejecting Amit Chandole’s ED custody

Mumbai

He was arrested on Nov. 24 in alleged money laundering case

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed and set aside an order by a special court rejecting Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Amit Chandole, an aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in an alleged money laundering case.

A single judge Bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was hearing a revision criminal petition filed by the Central agency seeking Mr. Chandole’s custody as he was remanded in judicial custody till December 9 by the lower court.

The application said, “His custody is needed to enable it to find the end use of money that changed hands as proceeds of crime in a security guard contract since 2014.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, had previously said that he was “surprised’’ at the judicial remand granted to Mr. Chandole, promoter of Top Securities Group, just after three days of the ED custody, by a holiday court.

Mr. Singh on Monday submitted files to the HC containing statements of witnesses which pressed for Mr. Chandole’s custody as he was needed for confrontation with accomplices and bank documents.

However, senior advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing Mr. Chandole, opposed the prayer and said the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court had followed the due procedure and his custody was not required.

Mr. Chandole was arrested by the ED on November 24 after the agency conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane, of Top group, its promoters, and related people, including some politicians.