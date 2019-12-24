Mumbai

HC seeks State, ED reply to plea alleging ₹22,000 cr. SRA scam

Omkar Developers, known for constructing several SRAs in the city, has also been named in the plea.

The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Maharashtra government and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a plea seeking a probe into an alleged fraud committed by two private companies in a multi-crore slum redevelopment project in the metropolis.

The petition, filed by city resident Imran Yusuf Khan, alleged that Omkar Group of Companies and Golden Age Group of Companies have fabricated and forged documents in the name of slum-dwellers and, in collusion with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), obtained Letter of Intent (LoI).

“With this LoI, the two companies have obtained loans of ₹22,000 crore from various banks for redevelopment of lands in suburban Jogeshwari. However, the companies have, till date, not secured requisite permissions and begun work on the projects,” the plea said.

The petitioner’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam said the two firms borrowed funds from banks for the development project mooted purportedly for the benefit of dwellers of the housing societies. “Golden Age Group created false and bogus consent and handed over the project to Omkar Developers which in turn borrowed money without No Objection Certificate from authorities,” he said.

The petition sought direction to the ED to conduct probe into the allegations against the two companies and SRA officials for issuing LoI without due verification.

A Division Bench headed by Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari issued notices to the respondents — the State government, ED, SRA and the private companies. It posted the matter for further hearing on January 17.

