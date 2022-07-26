Bombay HC seeks govt reply to plea that claims FSI definition has changed

Special Correspondent July 26, 2022 19:17 IST

Special Correspondent July 26, 2022 19:17 IST

PIL says definition of FSI in the DCPR for Greater Mumbai, 2034 is in conflict with the definition in the MRTP Act

Representational image of buildings of in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PIL says definition of FSI in the DCPR for Greater Mumbai, 2034 is in conflict with the definition in the MRTP Act

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reply to a plea claiming the definition of floor space index (FSI) in the Developmental Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) had been altered. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Isha Singh through advocate Aditya Pratap. The concern expressed in the PIL is that the definition of FSI in the DCPR for Greater Mumbai, 2034, framed in exercise of power conferred by Section 159 (power to make regulations) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, is in conflict with the definition of FSI in the Act. The court noted on July 25, “Section 159 is the source of the power to frame regulations under the Act and additional government pleader informed the court that BMC which was the planning authority in the present case and that such planning authority is not a respondent in the PIL petition.” Thus the court directed BMC to be impleaded as an additional respondent in the PIL and posted the matter to be heard on August 17.



Our code of editorial values