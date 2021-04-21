HC seeks replies from Centre, State, BMC on shortage of beds, oxygen

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra government, and Centre to reply to a plea alleging a shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen for COVID-19 patients across the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Arshil Shah. The PIL pointed out unavailability of beds for COVID-19 patients, Remdesivir injections, oxygen, RT-PCR tests, and rapid antigen tests.

Mr. Shah told the court that BMC-run hospitals were denying rapid antigen tests without a doctor’s prescription. He alleged that despite a shortage of beds, celebrities and politicians got admitted to hospitals in no time.

The Bench said that the issues raised were serious and directed the civic body, State and Centre to file their replies. The matter will be heard on April 22.