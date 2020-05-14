Mumbai

HC seeks details on PPE from NMMC

Plea highlights woes of contract workers

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to file an affidavit about the number of masks, gloves and hand sanitisers it possessed before the lockdown and procured after that, and a break-up of the gear distributed till date to contractual workers.

A single-judge Bench of Justice S.J. Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by Samaj Samata Kamgaar Sangh on behalf of 6,277 contract workers engaged by the NMMC in health, waste management and other departments.

The demands

The petition has urged the court to direct the authorities to arrange for good quality gloves, N95 masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment for all workers, and water connections at all Hazeri sheds. It has sought a daily allowance of ₹300 to contract workers as well.

The petitioner told the court that 3,261 of the 6,277 workers are involved in solid waste management work. They handle garbage with their bare hands and are not provided water to clean their hands and feet. They are only provided two to three drops of hand sanitisers at the Hazeri sheds at the start and end of their shift.

Another 693 workers are on duty at four civic-run hospitals and 23 urban health posts, while 65 are on cemetery cleaning duty.

‘Poor quality’

The lawyer appearing for the Sangh told the court that despite providing essential services and regularly reporting to work, the workers were only provided masks and hand gloves on one occasion, and that too of poor quality.

The court was also told that the deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management, visited Hazeri sheds and noted that the workers’ problems needed to be addressed at the earliest. However, no action was taken thereafter.

The court has also directed the NMMC to disclose under oath how often protective equipment provided to workers is replaced, and the names and addresses of the individuals/companies from whom the gear is purchased, and at what price.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 1:11:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-seeks-details-on-ppe-from-nmmc/article31578239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY