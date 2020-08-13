HC reserves order on pleas against TRAI’s tariff order

Mumbai

13 August 2020 01:40 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved judgement on a bunch of petitions challenging the broadcasting regulations and amended tariff orders issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in January this year. A verdict is likely on August 24.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing TRAI, told the court that implementation of the new tariff order will be deferred till August 25. He also gave an oral assurance that no coercive action would be taken against the broadcasters.

The court was hearing pleas filed by the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Sony Pictures Networks, Disney Board, Asianet Star Communication, and Star India.

Challenging the TRAI order, the petitions state that “The restriction impinges (on) the fundamental right guaranteed to them under Article 19, 1 a (freedom of speech and expression) and 19, 1 g (practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business) of the Indian Constitution.”

On January 1, 2020, the regulatory authority had introduced new rules that reduce the cost of a channel from the existing ₹19 to ₹12 for the television broadcasters to include it in their pack. On January 14, the high court had refused to grant ad-interim relief to IBF and general entertainment channels who challenged the new tariff order by TRAI.

According to TRAI, subscribers are not choosing a-la-carte channels on account of bouquets being available at a discounted rate. However, those opposing the new tariff orders say, “a normal Indian family is likely to choose one or more bouquets that would provide all such genres of channels as opposed to choosing a-la-carte channels of each category. It is submitted that consumer’s choice of TV channels is based on personal and demographic preferences such as age, sex, culture etc.”