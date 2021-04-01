HC reserves order on maintainability of Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking CBI inquiry

Without an FIR there can be no investigation, says Bench

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the maintainability of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his letter alleging that State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore a month from bars and restaurants.

After hearing the matter for over six hours, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni reserved its order on the maintainability of the petition filed by Mr. Singh along with two more PIL petitions and two other petitions seeking an investigation into the letter written on March 20 to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, representing the Maharashtra government, said, “The State is eager and anxious to lift this cloud of suspicion. Clear these wild allegations. This is unnecessarily affecting the morale of the force. I have a preliminary objection; the PIL is not maintainable.”

After senior advocate Vikram Nankani appearing for Mr. Singh read the letter in the court, the Bench asked, “You are seeking an investigation into what? Where is the FIR? What stopped you from approaching the police. We are prima facie of the opinion that without an FIR there can be no investigation. In a PIL can any dispute related to service matters be adjudicated?”

Mr. Nankani said this matter was related to the interference in the police force by political masters. “Mr. Singh is not challenging his transfer order from commissioner to Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard,” he said.

The HC then said, “You have to satisfy us on — is the PIL maintainable and can the court direct investigation without an FIR?”

Chief Justice Datta asked, “Is there an affidavit annexed of any officers that whatever the letter contains was said to them or in their presence?”

The Chief Justice continued, “Assuming whatever you have said is correct, do you support the principle of law that without an FIR there cannot be an investigation?”

Mr. Kumbhakoni contended that Mr. Singh was a disgruntled litigant, and cited judgements to show that the senior IPS officer had vested interests in filing the PIL petition.

Chief Justice Datta said, “This petition in the absence of an FIR prima facie appears to be without substances. Mr. Singh is a police officer; if he finds an offence has been committed, he is duty bound to file an FIR. Why didn’t he? He is failing in his duty to file an FIR when an offence has been committed. Simply writing letters to the CM won’t do. We can pull him up for it.”

The Bench heard the arguments in other petitions related to the same issue and reserved its orders.