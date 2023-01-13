HC reserves order in bail plea by Venugopal Dhoot

January 13, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Bombay High Court reserved its order on Friday in a bail plea filed by Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, lodged at the Arthur Road Jail. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ICICI bank fraud case.

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and P.K. Chavan was hearing Mr. Dhoot’s plea seeking immediate release in the case. On January 9, the same Bench had directed the release of co-accused ICICI bank’s former chief executive officer and managing director Chanda and her husband Deepak Kochhar from jail.

Mr. Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022 and sent to judicial custody after three days, along with the Kochhars. He urged the court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him as he had been cooperating with the Central agency.

Mr. Dhoot contended that his arrest was arbitrary, illegal and done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to the accused to join the probe and make an arrest, only if absolutely necessary.

However, the CBI argued that Mr. Dhoot’s replies had been very evasive and therefore, he must not be released.

The CBI alleged that the ICICI bank under the leadership of Ms. Kochhar had sanctioned a credit of ₹3,250 crore to the companies owned by the Videocon Group, which were in direct violation to The Banking Regulation Act guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India and the credit policies of banks.

