HC relief to liquor shop at Nariman Point

The Bombay High Court recently granted relief to a liquor shop situated in a mall at Nariman Point and allowed it to sell liquor saying, “the approach of the Commissioner of State Excise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State government needs to be practical, rather than technical.”

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and S.P. Tavade was on Saturday hearing a plea filed by Ojus Marketing Management Pvt. Ltd. that carries out retail sale of spirits, wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages under the name ‘World of Wines’. The company sought directions against the BMC and government, in order to allow it to sell liquor from their shop as a standalone retail shop under the guidelines currently operating in the State.

BMC notification

On May 3, the BMC issued a notification, allowing owners of license-holding standalone liquor shops in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to commence operations. However, the said guidelines specifically excluded stores inside malls.

On May 4, the company made a representation before the BMC and State, seeking permission to commence sale of liquor from their shop at Nariman Point. While they did not receive a formal reply, they were orally refused permission to conduct business from the said shop.

Thereafter, in view of the overcrowding near liquor shops in Mumbai, and impossibility of maintaining social distancing, on May 5, the BMC ordered immediate closure of non-essential shops, including standalone liquor shops.

Eventually, on May 22, the civic body allowed shops to commence sales via home delivery while over-the-counter sale of liquor continues to be prohibited. However, the new guidelines also disallowed shops inside malls to operate.

On May 22, the company once again made an oral representation before BMC and State seeking their permission to commence home delivery of alcohol from their shop at Nariman Point, on the basis of the fact that their shop is akin to a stand-alone shop. But it was orally refused again.

The court, in its judgement, said, “We are not impressed by the hyper-technical interpretation provided by the authorities to show that the shop is inside the mall. The intent of the guidelines issued by the State in not allowing the operation of businesses situated inside malls is to ensure that too many people do not gather in one place, where it would be difficult to follow the norms of social distancing,” the court noted.

‘Separate entrance’

The 11-page order also said the court did not see how permitting the company to operate their business from the said shop, which has an independent entrance and exit from that of CR2 Mall, does not fall within the relaxation given by the government guidelines.

“Again, since all the liquor shops are strictly prohibited from selling liquor over the counter, and are only permitted to effect home delivery, the authorities ought to have granted permission to the company also considering the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case. In matters such as the present case, the approach of the authorities need to be practical, rather than technical,” the judges said.