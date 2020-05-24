HC releases woman prisoner charged with cheating

The Bombay High Court recently released a woman prisoner charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust on bail of ₹50,000, citing the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

A single Bench of Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a plea filed by a woman convict, challenging a January 30 order by the Additional Sessions Judge, Borivali, rejecting her application for suspension of sentence.

The woman was convicted in 2019 for offences punishable under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused was running a ‘Bachat Gat’, a self-help group that has a financial intermediary committee, and cheated the members of ₹23 lakh. The Additional Sessions Judge refused to suspend the sentence, but her appeal against conviction is pending before the court.

The woman has been in custody for a year and two months, and she has already deposited the fine amount. With these factors in mind, the court said, “simply because she had not deposited the defrauded amount and particularly in absence of any order to that effect, in my view, Sessions court was not justified in refusing suspension of sentence. Even otherwise, she has been in custody for one year and two months.”

Appeal pending

Furthermore, the court said it could not overlook the fact that a substantive appeal of the petitioner was pending before the Sessions Judge. Additionally, since the petitioner is a woman, the Bench, taking all facts of the case into consideration, quashed and set aside the Sessions court order.

The court directed that she be released on bail on furnishing a P.R. Bond ( a bond granted to an individual who does not pose a threat to the community) of ₹50,000 with one or more sureties in the like amount. However, in view of the pandemic and lockdown, it promulgated that she be released on cash bail of ₹50,000, with a rider that within three months, she shall furnish one or more sureties in sum of ₹50,000.