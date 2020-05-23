HC rejects professor Saibaba’s parole plea

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the application filed by former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba seeking parole to meet his terminally ill mother.

Professor Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, is serving a life sentence at Nagpur jail for his alleged Maoist links. The application was filed by the professor’s brother on his behalf.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for professor Saibaba, said the application was filed on April 2, but the jail authorities rejected it on April 24 saying that his brother and wife are taking care of his mother.

The authorities also said his mother lives in a containment zone, that professor Saibaba is likely to abscond if granted parole, and that he is convicted under an anti-terror law.

A Division Bench of Justices R.K. Deshpande and Amit Borkar rejected the plea primarily because the place in Hyderabad he intends to visit has been declared a containment zone. The court granted him liberty to apply for parole once again after the area is declared free of COVID-19.