Mumbai

HC rejects professor Saibaba’s parole plea

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the application filed by former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba seeking parole to meet his terminally ill mother.

Professor Saibaba, who is wheelchair-bound, is serving a life sentence at Nagpur jail for his alleged Maoist links. The application was filed by the professor’s brother on his behalf.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for professor Saibaba, said the application was filed on April 2, but the jail authorities rejected it on April 24 saying that his brother and wife are taking care of his mother.

The authorities also said his mother lives in a containment zone, that professor Saibaba is likely to abscond if granted parole, and that he is convicted under an anti-terror law.

A Division Bench of Justices R.K. Deshpande and Amit Borkar rejected the plea primarily because the place in Hyderabad he intends to visit has been declared a containment zone. The court granted him liberty to apply for parole once again after the area is declared free of COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 1:08:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-rejects-professor-saibabas-parole-plea/article31654841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY