HC rejects bail plea of youth charged with unnatural sex with minor boys

The 21-year-old accused has been in jail for four years

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 12, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Bombay High court building. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombay High Court has recently rejected the bail plea of a 21-year-old, in jail for four years, for indulging in unnatural sexual acts with two minor boys.

A single Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a bail application of Nilchand Naik, 21, facing charges under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Naik was arrested on March 14, 2019 and his bail application was rejected by the sessions court at Dindoshi on December 5, 2020. He then moved the High Court. The chargesheet says two minor boys aged 9 and 11 were subjected to unnatural sex act. When inquired, the boys said Naik had indulged in ‘objectionable acts’ with them three to four times in the last months, which attracts an offence under Section 377 of the IPC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Naik’s advocate argued that medical examination does not prove the prosecution’s case and yet his client has been incarcerated. However, the court recorded, “When the statements of the two minor children are perused, it is apparent that they have clearly implicated the present applicant (Naik) and undisputedly, these form basis for all the charges which will be proved during the trial. Prima facie, the material being compiled in the chargesheet against the applicant, and he does not deserve any sympathy and his application is rejected,” the order read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
justice and rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app