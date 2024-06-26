ADVERTISEMENT

HC refuses to interfere in hijab ban decision of Mumbai college

Updated - June 26, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The students from challenged a recent notification on the ban of certain dress codes that prohibit students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc., on campus

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy police deployed outside N.G. Acharya and D.K. Marathe College a day after Muslim students were denied entry for wearing a Burqa in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Bombay High Court on June 26 dismissed the petition filed by nine women students from a city-based college to impose a ban on hijab, burka and naqab in its premises.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said it was not inclined to interfere in the decision taken by the college and dismissed a petition filed against it by nine girl students, who are in the second and third year of a science degree course.

The students from Mumbai’s N.G. Acharya and D.K. Marathe College challenged a recent notification on the ban of certain dress codes that prohibit students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc., on campus.

The students approached the High Court on June 14. In their plea, the students claimed that the new dress code violates their fundamental rights to privacy, dignity and religious freedom to choose what to wear.

The plea termed the college action as “arbitrary, unreasonable, bad-in-law and perverse”.

The college had claimed the decision to ban hijab, naqab and burka in its premises was merely a disciplinary action for the uniform dress code and was not against the Muslim community.

This comes on the heels of the Supreme Court delivering a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case in October, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

