HC rebukes Centre for not agreeing to door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination

Mumbai

21 May 2021 01:35 IST

Expert group asked to convey decision by June 2

The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Central government for not agreeing to carry out door-to-door vaccination for the elderly and bed-ridden and said, “We are very disappointed by this stand.”

The HC had on Wednesday told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that if the Centre did not allow a door-to-door drive, the court would give the green signal.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni told additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh that there were many instances when despite taking appointments for the vaccination and after visiting the centres, there were no vaccines and people had to return.

“You need to chase the people to get them vaccinated. You cannot make them wait. There have been instances where people have waited for seven to eight hours,” the Bench said.

Mr. Singh said prior information were given about availability of vaccines in centres. The court interrupted him and said, “These are for people who can come to the centres. What about those who can’t come? We would like to know your advisory on that?”

The ASG said, “We are not reaching door to door but we are reaching the society and the building. A person with a walking stick can easily come down.”

He said time had to be given to a person to rest after administering the vaccine as it might have some side effects. The court interjected and asked, “Is there any data on how many people faced complications after being vaccinated?”

The court read the affidavit submitted by the BMC which said, “The Central government is yet to come up with a policy for door-to-door vaccination. The municipal corporation has always followed guidelines issued by the Centre.”

The Chief Justice got miffed and said, “Not a single substantial reason is given. You (BMC) say you are procuring more vaccines. Stock cannot stand in the way. What is the fault of those who are 75 years and above and can’t walk. You will selectively decide who should get vaccinated. You will discriminate; we are very disappointed.”

The Bench then directed the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 to relook into its decision on door-to-door vaccination and asked the expert group to convey its decision by June 2.

The Bench was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by two city-based lawyers that sought vaccination at home for those above 75 years, bed-ridden, or wheelchair-bound.