HC raps PWD officials for ‘falsifying’ court record

The Bombay High Court (HC) has come down heavily on senior officials of the State Public Works Department (PWD) for creating a false record of the court. Prima facie, the HC said, “it appears that these respondents are guilty of deposing to such false averments or statements, which may amount to perjury.”

The officials are Manoj Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary; C.P. Joshi, Secretary and Ajit Sagne, Secretary (Works). While the counsels representing the three have tendered an unconditional apology to the court, Justice G.S. Kulkarni in his order on Monday said, “Let such affidavits by these respondents/deponents be placed on record by tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The matter pertains to a contempt petition filed by one Manaj Tollway Private Limited against the PWD. The affidavits filed by the three officials mentioned an identical paragraph regarding a court order dated November 25, 2019, which the court has observed to be false.

The order states that the objectionable paragraph 5 of the affidavit of Mr. Manoj (Respondent No. 3), Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, is required to be noted which reads: “At the hearing held on 25th November 2019, the Hon’ble Bombay High Court directed that the consent terms be filed in this Hon’ble Court by 2nd December, 2019. It was observed that it was in public interest to settle the aforesaid claim at ₹358.79 crore, which translated to a saving to the public exchequer of ₹22,80,918. The future interest could be limited to interest at RBI rates on the unpaid amount. The same was communicated to the petitioner vide letter dated 25th November, 2019.”

The court observed that verbatim averments are made in the affidavit by Ajit Sagne, and C.P. Joshi has incorporated an identical averment in his affidavit.

The court order on that date, however, said, “By consent Stand Over (adjourned) to 02/12/2019.” “All this would clearly indicate that an incorrect record is sought to be created by the deponents of the said affidavits,” the HC observed on Monday. “It is with deep anguish and pain that the averments as made in the respective affidavits are noted by the Court. If these averments of the respective respondents were to go unnoticed, it would have not only amounted to maintaining and permitting a false record to be created, but also amount to putting a premium on the dishonesty of these respondents.”

The court said it would be very difficult to show any laxity to the respondents, but asked them to explain how the averments found their way into their statements.