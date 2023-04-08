HC quashes FIR against man for sending messages to IAS officer over saving Aarey’s trees

April 08, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court quashed a First Information Report (FIR) for sending messages to Ashwini Bhide, managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, against the felling of trees for the metro car shed. “The messages were sent in assertion of a democratic right of citizens of this country to to object, to protest, to persuade, to urge,” the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices S.B. Shukre and M.M. Sathaye was hearing a criminal petition filed by Avijit Michael through senior advocate Gayatri Singh, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him on January 18, 2018 by Mumbai police. He was booked under Section 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

It is alleged that certain messages were received on Ms. Bhide’s official cell phone and when she blocked the number, she received messages from a different mobile number. This is how, in the opinion of the complainant Sanjay Dani, Ms. Bhide felt she was obstructed in discharging her public functions. However, Ms. Bhide herself has not come forward to make such allegations.

“We find that the alleged offending messages, do not by themselves show that the sender of those messages had at any point of time intended to obstruct Ms. Bhide or had any knowledge that by those messages, he would create the effect of obstructing her from discharging her public functions. These messages show at their face value that the sender of the messages was the person who had intention to make efforts for preservation of the trees in the larger interest of society. He had stated in those messages that Aarey Forest was a green lung for the city of Mumbai just as Cubbon Park is for the city of Bangalore and, therefore, he has pleaded with her to look for alternatives so that the trees, which he has stated to be about 3,500 in number, can be saved,” the court observed.

Referring to the petitioner, the court said, “He has acted in a bona fide manner, on the basis of what he believed to be an act which was necessary for maintaining the health of the city of Mumbai. His intention appears to be to protect the forest, he considers to be acting like a pair of lungs for the city of Mumbai. These messages do not contain any offensive material or any obscenities. Rather, they appear to have been sent in assertion of a democratic right of citizens of this country to put forth his view point, to object, to protest, to persuade, to urge, and so on. It then follows that if anybody is booked for criminal offences such as those as have been registered against Mr Michael, it may amount to an invasion upon the rights of the citizens of this country. Such an effort by any complainant, however high he or she may be in position, cannot be countenanced and must be stopped.”

“In such a case, police must never book any ordinary citizen of the country under criminal law and if it does, it would be like suppressing his voice against what he considers to be a wrongful thing,” the Bench declared and quashed the FIR.