HC quashes BMC’s order of demolishing Kangana Ranaut's bungalow

Mumbai

27 November 2020 12:01 IST

“The State cannot take mala fide action against a citizen however distasteful her views are.”

The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed and set aside order the order by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to demolish actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow and held that she is entitled for compensation due to malafide action in law by BMC.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla said, “We have come to the conclusion that the the building of Kangana Ranaut was an existing construction.”

The court also said, “The petitioner (Kangana Ranaut) should exercise restraint while airing views on public platforms. However, irresponsible comments made by a citizen are best ignored by a State. No action by state for such follies of a citizen can lie except in accordance with law.”

Advertising

Advertising

The bench went on to say, “The State cannot take mala fide action against a citizen however distasteful her views are.”

The bench remarked, “The action of demolition by BMC was “deliberate” and bad in law therefore it makes for a substantial case for compensation. Therefore a valuer will be appointed to make a report on valuation to order compensation” and allowed Ranaut to take steps to make her bungalow habitable.