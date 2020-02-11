Mumbai

HC pulls up State for lack of action in tribal welfare scam

Court directs govt. to file affidavit

The Bombay High Court once again expressed displeasure towards the State government for not taking action against 123 officers who allegedly misappropriated funds allotted for the welfare of the State’s Scheduled Tribes.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla was hearing four public interest litigations (PIL) filed in 2012, of which one was filed by Bahiram Motiram, an Adivasi from Nashik.

The PILs had alleged that various schemes by the State government as well as by the Central government for the benefit of the Scheduled Tribes do not reach them and huge amounts have been siphoned off and misappropriated.

The PILs also state that the budgetary provision of 9% is yet to be made in the yearly budget for tribal development and the State is yet to establish 24 project offices in tribal areas to implement the schemes.

In the previous hearing, Manisha Verma, Principal Secretary of the Tribal Development Department (TDD), filed an affidavit that read, “No official of TDD has been arrested and placed under police custody for more than 48 hours, and hence the question of suspending any official of TDD does not arise.” The 14-page affidavit also mentioned, “None of the officials who were officiating the posts where irregularities have taken place are currently working in the same posts.”

After reading the affidavit, the High Court said, “All this is just an eyewash. Does the Principal Secretary seriously want us to accept such an affidavit where she is saying that she is unable to get information from the police. The State government is shielding and protecting the prima facie guilty officials. Political parties at the helm of affairs are changing but they will still protect their fraternity.”

On Monday, the court directed the State to file an affidavit with details of the number of accused arrested, FIRs registered, applications for bail, charge sheets filed, officials framed with charges, and those who have filed for discharge.

The matter will be now heard on March 5.

