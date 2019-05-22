HC pulls up State for delay in drought response

The Vacation Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday expressed displeasure at the State government for the delay in listing measures to tackle the drought-like situation in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices S.K. Shinde and S.V. Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil from the NGO Marathwada Anushesh Nirmulan Aani Vikas Manch. The PIL highlights the non-implementation of the Disaster Management Act.

When the State counsel sought for time to file a reply, the irked Bench remarked, “We are aware of the seriousness of the situation. The government should not delay filing an affidavit stating what steps it has taken.”

The court said there is a drought-like situation and parts of Marathwada are getting water supply only once in eight days. This kind of delay from the State was not expected, the court said.

The counsel assured the court the State would file a reply before May 24. The court then posted the matter to be heard on May 27.

Last week, the court had instructed the State to file a detailed reply on what measures it has decided to implement to tackle the drought. On January 19, the HC passed a detailed order on the steps and measures the State needs to undertake to implement the Disaster Management Act and had granted three months to the State to do so. However, nothing was done.

The court said the Act is crystal clear and it is the government’s obligation to establish a Disaster Management Authority for every district. The State’s stand that just one authority is enough for Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts is simply disastrous.