Mumbai

HC paves way for release of Netflix horror series Betaal

Scriptwriter’s copyright infringement plea rejected

Betaal, a horror series produced by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix Entertainment Services, will face no legal obstruction for its worldwide release after a single Bench of the Bombay High Court refused to interfere in its release in a recent order. The web series was scheduled to be released on May 24.

A scriptwriter, Sameer Wadekar had moved the HC praying for an injunction against the production houses, claiming that of the series had many similarities to his work Vetaal, which he penned in 2013-14, and registered with the copyright office and Screen Writers Association in 2015.

Mr. Wadekar claimed that on May 7, he received a YouTube link to the promotional video of Betaal from a friend, and the 146-second clip had at least 13 similarities to his work. He said the projections made by the producers of Betaal had infringed on his copyright and were plagiarised from his fictional story, and the characters, props and locations which he had created.

However, Mr. Wadekar’s claims did not impress the Bench of Justice K.R. Shriram who noted that he did not get convincing answers on how an original story created by Mr. Wadekar had landed in the hands of the writer of Betaal.

The judge also noted that the claim came very late as Netflix had announced Betaal in July 2019, and several publications, print and online, had written stories to that effect.

The judge also noted that the concept of Betaal originates from the mythological story of Vikramaditya and the witty ghost Betaal. But the court allowed Mr. Wadekar to amend his plea and claim damages against the producers of the web series.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:26:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-paves-way-for-release-of-netflix-horror-series-betaal/article31674971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY