HC paves way for Maha’s ex home minister Anil Deshmukh’s release 

December 27, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday paved the way for the release of former home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged ₹100 crore corruption case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central agency moved a vacation bench of Justice S.G. Chapalgaonkar seeking an extension on the stay for the execution of bail granted to Mr. Deshmukh.

CBI’s counsel Shreeram Shirsat said a special leave petition (SLP) has been filed before the Supreme Court however they have not been able to mention it before the apex court. He therefore sought an extension on the stay.

Advocate Aniket Nikam appearing for Mr Deshmukh opposed the request and pointed out the SLP was filed on December 16 and therefore no relief should be granted.

The bench referred to the order passed by justice MS Karnik on December 12 which was stayed for 10 days. Another bench had granted a stay on the order till December 27, however justice Chapalgaonkar refused to entertain the plea by CBI. The bench noted, the agency’s request could not be allowed owing to the fact that a vacation court cannot overrule a regular court’s decision.

The Nationalist Congress Party’s leader is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail and was arrested by the CBI on November 2, 2021 in a corruption case involving Rs. 100 Crores. On October 4, the 73-year-old leader was granted bail by High Court in a money laundering case against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case dates to March 20, 2021, when former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Mr Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter alleged instances of Mr Deshmukh directing then police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect Rs 100 crores from bars and restaurants over a month.

The High Court on April 5, 2021 had directed a preliminary inquiry against Mr Deshmukh by CBI. Soon thereafter, a First Information Report was registered against Mr Deshmukh under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.