HC no to govt. pleader with criminal cases

Mumbai: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court set aside the appointment of a government pleader in public interest as he has criminal cases against him and was affiliated with a political party.

A Division Bench comprising Justices R.M. Borde and K.L. Wadane was hearing a plea filed by Dilip Patil objecting to the appointment of Sunil Popatlal Jain, an active Shiv Sena worker till 2010, as the district government pleader and public prosecutor for Dhule district. He sought for the setting aside of a government notification dated July 5, 2016.

On March 2, 2015, the State government had issued an advertisement inviting applications for selection of the post and 12 names were received. The committee comprises the Advocate General or his nominee. The District Magistrate is expected to consult the Principal District and Sessions Judge and his remarks are invited on the performance of the applicant.

Mr. Patil contended there is no specific recommendation for Mr. Jain and there are pending criminal cases against him. He is accused of committing crime involving moral turpitude and should not be considered, the petitioner said, adding his appointment is a result of political interference and overlooks his criminal record.

Mr Jain has a case under Section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Although he was acquitted, the revision application is pending before HC.