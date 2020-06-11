HC: lockdown has created weariness

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man arrested for violating curfew orders, saying the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has created an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation.

Ordering his release, the court also said jail facilities are otherwise overburdened and in view of the peculiar situation currently prevailing inside prisons, a first-time offender cannot be incarcerated.

The arrest

A single judge Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea for bail filed by Karan Nair (27), an architect, through his advocate Niranjan Mundargi. He was arrested on May 8 for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on Marine Drive at night during curfew.

He was also not wearing a mask and when the police tried to question him, Mr. Nair charged at the policemen and tried to run away. He was chased and arrested.

The court recorded that he may have been disturbed due to some personal issues. His advocate said he was not carrying any weapon, but a tool used by architects. Justice Dangre noted that Mr. Nair had no criminal antecedents. A perusal of the FIR clearly reveals that even the complainant (police) was under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order due to prohibitory orders.

₹50,000 bond

The court observed “the situation due to the spread of pandemic has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person like the applicant has fallen trap to the scenario”.

Th High Court ordered his release on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and said, “In the absence of any criminal antecedents, and the fact that he is a young person aged 27 years belonging to a reputed family, and fleeing the court of justice being obscure, he is entitled to be released on bail.”

The court added, “Another reason for his release being the jail facilities are otherwise overburdened, and a person who is a one time confronter of law cannot be incarcerated and particularly so in the peculiar situation prevailing inside the jail.”