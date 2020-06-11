Mumbai

HC: lockdown has created weariness

Court grants bail to architect arrested for walking on Marine Drive in violation of prohibitory orders

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a man arrested for violating curfew orders, saying the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has created an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation.

Ordering his release, the court also said jail facilities are otherwise overburdened and in view of the peculiar situation currently prevailing inside prisons, a first-time offender cannot be incarcerated.

The arrest

A single judge Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea for bail filed by Karan Nair (27), an architect, through his advocate Niranjan Mundargi. He was arrested on May 8 for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on Marine Drive at night during curfew.

He was also not wearing a mask and when the police tried to question him, Mr. Nair charged at the policemen and tried to run away. He was chased and arrested.

The court recorded that he may have been disturbed due to some personal issues. His advocate said he was not carrying any weapon, but a tool used by architects. Justice Dangre noted that Mr. Nair had no criminal antecedents. A perusal of the FIR clearly reveals that even the complainant (police) was under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order due to prohibitory orders.

₹50,000 bond

The court observed “the situation due to the spread of pandemic has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person like the applicant has fallen trap to the scenario”.

Th High Court ordered his release on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and said, “In the absence of any criminal antecedents, and the fact that he is a young person aged 27 years belonging to a reputed family, and fleeing the court of justice being obscure, he is entitled to be released on bail.”

The court added, “Another reason for his release being the jail facilities are otherwise overburdened, and a person who is a one time confronter of law cannot be incarcerated and particularly so in the peculiar situation prevailing inside the jail.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:12:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/hc-lockdown-has-created-weariness/article31799313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY