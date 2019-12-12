HC junks plea challenging Ambani’s Z-plus security

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the Z-plus security given to Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, and his family.

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Surendra Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Himanshu Agarwal, a chartered accountant and lawyer. He sought the court to direct the Commissioner of Police and the Union of India to withdraw the security and order the family to reimburse the State. The petition said the Z category of security provides 22 personnel, including four to five National Security Guard commandos and police personnel. It said on an average there are three policemen per VIP, but only one per 666 people. CEOs of Apple and Facebook have private security and the cost is borne by the company and not the taxpayers.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor Deepak Thakare said the family bore the expenses for its security. Mr. Ambani’s counsel also reiterated the point.