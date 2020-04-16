HC issues notices to Wadhawans

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought their custody and cancellation of bail.

Appearing for the ED, government pleader Poornima Kantharia moved the court after the Wadhawans travelled to Mahabaleshwar in violation of bail conditions. Justice P.D. Naik issued notices to them and adjourned the matter to April 23.

Meanwhile, legal firm Rashmikant and Partners issued a statement on behalf of the Wadhawans which said, “They travelled from their rented accommodation in Khandala to their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar. The circumstance that necessitated their travel was a bonafide and genuine worry and concern for the health of their family members due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.”

On their arrival at their ancestral residence in Mahabaleshwar, they were informed by the local authorities to self-quarantine at their residence for 14 days. They were thereafter requested to move to a private quarantine facility at Panchgani. “They have responded to notices received from ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the statement said.

On February 21, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court had granted bail on cash bond of ₹5 lakh to both the Wadhawans in a case where they were accused of laundering money to buy properties of late Dawood Ibrahim aide Iqbal Mirchi. The court imposed several conditions, including asking Mr. Wadhawan to surrender his passport and not leave the country. He was also asked not to tamper with evidence and not to directly or indirectly induce, threaten or promise any person associated with the case to dissuade the person from disclosing facts to the court or investigating officer.

Kapil Wadhawan was arrested on December 27, 2019 after being summoned to the ED office. The ED said their investigations had found false entries in the book of accounts, and that the balance sheet looked like it was manipulated.

The ED’s investigation had revealed that Mr. Wadhawan, through shell companies, had purchased Iqbal Mirchi’s property at Worli.

An amount of ₹12,773 crore was found to have been siphoned off from DHFL, a non-banking financial company, through loans allotted to 1 lakh fictitious customers through 79 paper companies, or those with no operations that exist for a financial reason.