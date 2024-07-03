GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC issues notice to Maharashtra backward class panel over report on Maratha quota

Updated - July 04, 2024 12:03 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 11:47 pm IST - MUMBAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission hand over the Maratha survey report to CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on February 16 this year.

Members of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission hand over the Maratha survey report to CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on February 16 this year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) amid ongoing hearings of petitions challenging the State’s decision to grant 10% reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. The court has directed the commission to appear for the next hearing on July 10.

The High Court, which started hearing the petitions last week, had on Tuesday noted that the MSBCC was a necessary party in the pleas as some of them had challenged its report recommending the reservation for Marathas.

A full Bench — comprising Chief Justice Devendra K. Upadhyaya, Justice Girish S. Kulkarni, and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla — issued the notice to the MSBCC, headed by former judge Sunil B. Shukre.

The Bench also gave the State government a week’s time to file an additional affidavit and a rejoinder.

The pleas challenged the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, under which the 10% quota was granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and education. The petitions also challenged the setting up of the MSBCC, its methodology, and the report recommending the reservation.

On Monday, Bhausaheb Pawar, one of the petitioners, had filed an application seeking the commission to be made a party in the plea. After hearing all the pleas, the Bench on Tuesday agreed with the application and said the MSBCC is a proper and necessary party in the case.

On February 20, the Assembly passed the Bill giving 10% quota to Marathas, and on February 26, the State government notified the Act, which was based on the MSBCC report.

It mentioned exceptional circumstances as justification for granting reservation to the Maratha community exceeding the 50% total quota limit.

